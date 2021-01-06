3 Days To Go For KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Release; Here Is Glimpse Of Raveena Tandon From The Film

Yash at 10:18 am, let's take a look at the new still which the makers have released to create a buzz among the fans and critics.

Raveena Tandon shares, "I wouldn't want to reveal a lot because it has been quite an interesting and different role. Ramika Sen is quite complex but very powerful at the same time and has got shades of grey. You cannot predict the movement of my character."

Adding furthermore she shares,"It's very overwhelming and the excitement among them has kept me also quite anticipated. They are obviously looking forward to seeing me in this film. KFG 1 had a huge fan following and the 2nd part is also dearly awaited. My first look has quite been loved by my fans and I am sure they are going to love to see Ramika on screen.

Sharing the new still, it shows an Indian flag in between on the table, with a coffee mug behind, a person sitting in a shawl with a pen and writing something on the paper.

The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release in just three days on January 8 at 10:18 am! The new still has created more anticipation in the fans than before and already hashtags such as 3 days for KGF 2 and KGF 2 in 3 days are trending on Twitter.

KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films. First visual will be out on the Hombale Films handle.