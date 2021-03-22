67th National Film Awards Kannada Winners List: Akshi & Avane Srimannarayana Win Big

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi, and as expected, Kannada film industry managed to make its mark in the winners' list of the prestigious award ceremony in India. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar and the head jury of National Film Awards, Shaji N Karun announced winners' names in the press conference.

The speakers announced Sikkim as the winner of National Film Award for 'Best Film Friendly State'.

So, let's have a look at the Kannada winners of the 67th National Film Awards:

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention) - Kannada Cinema - Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane - Prabhava (Author - P R Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Kannada Film - Akshi

Best Action Direction Award: Avane Srimannarayana

