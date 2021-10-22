Aamir Khan's Latest Ad Hurts Hindu Sentiments, Says Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP from Karnataka, Anantkumar Hegde has condemned Aamir Khan's latest ad that shows the Bollywood actor advising people against bursting firecrackers on the streets. In his letter written to the managing director and CEO of the company Anant Vardhan Goenka, Hegde objected to the advertisement, claiming that it is 'creating unrest among the Hindus'.

He wrote, "Your company's recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to firecrackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern for public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on road, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims."

Further adding that the company should raise issues of noise pollution too, he shared, "I also request you to highlight the issue of noise pollution in your ads. Every day, loud noise is emitted from mics arranged on the top of mosques in our country when Azan is given. That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, the list of sufferers is very long and a few are mentioned here."

Stating that a 'group of anti-Hindu actors always hurt the Hindu sentiments', Hegde wrote that he hopes the company would not hurt the feelings of Hindus in the future with such advertisements that 'create unrest among Hindus'.

The lawmaker said, "As you are keen and sensitive towards problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel discrimination done to Hindus since centuries. A group of anti-Hindu actors always hurt the Hindu sentiments whereas, they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community. Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognizance of this particular incident where your company's advertisement has created unrest among the Hindus."

Earlier (in October), a clothing brand was at the receiving end when its latest collection launched during Diwali was named 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'. After receiving backlash for the name on social media, the company had to pull down its advertisement and promotional tweet.