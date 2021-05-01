Actor Arjun Gowda Turns COVID-19 Frontline Warrior; Works As An Ambulance Driver

Arjun Gowda, the Kannada actor has set an example with his humanitarian work amidst the COVID-19 second wave. The young actor has turned into a COVID-19 frontline warrior and is currently working as an ambulance driver to help patients in Bengaluru. The netizens have been heaping praises on Arjun Gowda for his great decision.

According to the Yuvarathnaa actor, he was triggered to take up the job of an ambulance driver, after the death of the elderly lady who used to supply milk in their locality. Arjun Gowda is currently providing services for patients who need immediate medical attention. He is also helping the relatives of those who succumbed to COVID-19, to do the final rites.

"I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assitance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I'm also ready to travel across town for help. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite back and I want to do my bit to people in whatever little way that I can," said Arjun Gowda in the recent interview given to Times Of India.

The actor later took to his official social media pages and revealed that he has undergone training, before taking up the job. "I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training .. am overwhelmed for your wishes, Thz means a lot to me .. it's my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of KARNATAKA..," Arjun Gowda wrote on his page.