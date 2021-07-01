Actor Jaggesh’s Son Gururaj Meets With An Accident, Sustains Minor Injury

In a shocking incident, Kannada actor Jaggesh's eldest son Gururaj reportedly met with a road accident today (July 1) on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway. As per reports, his car rammed into a tree and the impact crushed the vehicle's bonnet. However, Gururaj who was driving the car, luckily escaped sustaining minor injuries.

Reportedly, the actor's family has informed Gururaj's fans not to worry as he is safe and in good health. Though the reason behind the accident is not known, TV9 Kannada reports suggest that the mishap occurred after one of the tires of the vehicle burst, eventually making it difficult for the actor to control. It is also said that the Chikkaballapur Police arrived at the accident spot to examine.

Actor Jaggesh had also tweeted about the same on his official Twitter handle along with the picture of the crashed car, but later deleted it owing to reasons unknown.

For the unversed, Gururaj made his acting debut with the 1994 film Beda Krishna Ranginata. Later in 2002, he wrote the screenplay for his father's film Makeup. Though he has been a part of several films including Thamashegagi (2007), Guru (2012), Sankranthi (2012), Paipoti (2015), Mass Leader (2017) and Vishnu Circle (2019), Gururaj garnered huge attention for his role in Gilli that released in 2009.