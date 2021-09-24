Actor Nikhil Gowda Blessed With A Baby Boy, Shares Picture With Newborn Son

Sandalwood actor Nikhil Gowda and his wife Revathi have been blessed with a baby boy. Taking to his Facebook handle, the actor announced the happy news. Sharing a heart-warming picture with the adorable baby, Nikhil wrote, "Glad to share this special moment of our lives with you. Love you my son."

Reportedly, Nikhil's father and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy have already paid a visit to the hospital upon learning the happy news.

The baby shower ceremony of Revathi took place recently in Bengaluru, and a lot of pictures from the event had even gone viral on social media. With only close friends and family members in attendance, the ceremony was graced by Nikhil's grandfather and former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma.

Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi on April 17 last year in Bengaluru's Ketaganahalli amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Notably, Revathi is the grand-niece of MLA M Krishnappa.

On a related note, Nikhil will next be seen RIDER directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, which is currently under the pre-production stage. The actor was previously seen in films like Seetharama Kalyana and Kurukshetra.