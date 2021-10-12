Akshay Aruku: The Filmmaker With Creative Enthusiasm

Aruku never fails to delight his audiences. This is the promise Aruku keeps throughout his films, acting, content and stories. Akshay Aruku is a filmmaker, scriptwriter, actor and a content developer for many movies and web series. Born on 21st December 2000, this young filmmaker has many good movies and web series in the basket.

His debut in the film Anashku was something the audience was in awe about. The film was based on paranormal activity and the role gave Aruku to play his fullest. The debut made him famous overnight as an actor and filmmaker. His other works like Haiklu, Chappri Nibba were well appreciated and have numerous viewers on various OTT platforms.

Akshay Aruku has many projects in the pipeline. His nature to dig deep into subjects dig the deep seeker of talent in him. His new project, yet to be titled is a cusp of Kannada-Punjabi culture mixing together to create chaos and fun. The love story is engulfed to create humour of high quality and keep the audience engage to binge-watch the whole web series.

Working with different productions has given the experience Aruku needs to be successful at a very young age of 21 years. Aruku has his charm not just as a director but also his talent is shown in the content, he has scattered over the web for various films and stories and books.

Instagram profile:- https://instagram.com/akshayaruku

Twitter profile:- https://twitter.com/akshayaruku