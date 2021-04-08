Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Fame Chaitra Kotoor Attempts Suicide

In a shocking turn of events, former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Chaitra Kotoor reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Karnataka's Kolar today (April 8).

Though the family of the writer-actress is yet to confirm the news, pictures and news about the unfortunate act are now doing the rounds on social media.

Notably, the actress recently (March 28) tied the knot with Nagarjun at a temple in Karnataka. Several pictures of the newlywed had even gone viral on social media. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with Nagarjun for the past few years.

Post the hush-hush wedding, reports were rife that the groom's family alleged Chaitra of forcefully marrying Nagarjun by threatening him. Recently, while interacting with a leading website the actress opened up that his family was against the relationship and even an influenced Nagarjun was changing his stand about the marriage.

She was quoted as saying, "He was constantly brain-washed. So instead of delaying the wedding, we decided to tie the knot with the support of my family and community leaders. They bad-mouthed me, my job and even issued death threats if I do not let him go. So we requested to hold talks in Kolar instead of discussing in public."

On a related note, Chaitra became a household name after she entered Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 7 where she survived for 75 days and also became one of the favourites of the Kannada audience.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

