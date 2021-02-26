Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Anirudh Jatkar, Vinaya Prasad, And Other Celebs Who Denied Joining The Sudeep Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is gearing up for its grand premiere on February 28, Sunday. The 8th season of Bigg Boss Kannada which is once against hosted by Sudeep is expected to have some highly popular faces on its contestants' list. As always, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 have kept the contestants' list under the wraps.

However, few renowned celebs from the Kannada film and television industries, who were initially rumoured to be joining Bigg Boss Kannada 8, have now denied joining the Sudeep show. The confirmations from the actors have come out as a great disappointment for the fans, who were eagerly waiting to watch them in the popular show.

Here we present the list of Kannada celebs who denied joining Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Have a look...

Anirudh Jatkar

Earlier, it was rumoured that Anirudh Jatkar, the popular actor has quit his who Jothe Jotheyalli to join Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. However, Anirudh took to his official Instagram page to slam the rumours, and confirmed that he is not joining the Sudeep show.

Vinaya Prasad

The veteran actress, who is a highly popular face in the South Indian film industry, was rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. However, Vinaya Prasad's daughter, actress Prathama Prasad cleared the air by confirming that her mother is not joining the popular show.

Hitha Chandrasekar

The popular actress-model was initially rumoured to be joining the Sudeep show. However, Hitha Chandrasekar denied the reports in a recent interaction with her followers on Instagram. Hitha stated that she cannot imagine entering Bigg Boss Kannada 8, as it is impossible for her to stay away from family and friends for so long.