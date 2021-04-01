Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 1 Highlights: Chakravarthy Chandrachud Enters The House As New Wild Card Contestant

The April 1 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the continuation of the captaincy contender task. Bigg Boss gives both the teams another opportunity to win points. Divya Uruduga’s team takes a lead over Shubha Poonja’s team. As the task moves towards its conclusion, both teams end up destroying each other’s bricks. Aravind KP and Prashanth Sambargi get into an argument over Divya Uruduga.

Eventually, Shubha Poonja’s team consisting of Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth, Manju Pavagad and Raghu Gowda win the task by 21 points. The winning team rejoices as they become captaincy contenders of the week.

Later, we see Divya Uruduga losing her cool on Prashanth for dragging her in his fight with Aravind. Manju tries resolving their issue but Prashanth refuses to apologise stating that he did nothing wrong. He reminds her that he said just girlfriend and didn’t take any specific name. Prashanth is also seen telling Shankar Ashwath that Aravind has been picking on him.

In the evening, we see the front door open and a person entering the house. Prashanth immediately recognises his friend but the new entrant asks everyone to keep quiet and join him in the living room. He refuses to introduce himself and asks others to guess who he is. He also asks their first impression about himself. Eventually, he introduces himself as a journalist, writer, and director Chakravarthy Chandrachud.

