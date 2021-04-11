Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 11 Highlights: Vyjayanthi Decides To Leave Voluntarily In Place Of Evictee Shamanth

The weekend episode (April 11) of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with host Sudeep interacting with the contestants. Shamanth aka Bro Gowda does other contestant’s mimicry on Sudeep’s insistence. The host then asks everyone about the best advice they have received in the house. The housemates also reveal the best advice they have given others as well.

Sudeep then plays a game of yes or no cards whilst asking them questions about other contestants. The housemates give answers about Shubha Poonja’s tea-making skills, Prashanth Sambargi’s wardrobe, Rajeev Hanu’s makeup among other things. This is followed by Aravind KP receiving this week’s 'Kicchana Chappale.'

Later, Sudeep comes to this week’s elimination. For the unversed, Rajeev, Prashanth, Shamanth, Shubha and Divya Suresh are in the danger zone. The host reveals that the first contestant to be saved is Shubha Poonja. He then announces that Rajeev and Divya Suresh have also been saved by the viewers. This leaves Shamanth and Prashanth in the bottom two.

Eventually, Sudeep reveals that Shamanth Gowda has been eliminated from the house this week. However, he then comes new wild card Vyjayanthi Adiga and quizzes her about her requests of wanting to go home. The new entrant confesses that she isn’t made for the game and is having a hard time in the house. Sudeep informs her that she is being provided with an opportunity to leave in place of this week’s evicted contestant Shamanth. He provides her with some time to make the decision individually.

Vyjayanthi accepts the offer to voluntarily exit the house. Sudeep tells Shamanth that he got very lucky and should use this opportunity wisely. The actor also informs him that he is being directly nominated for next week’s eviction and this will be his final chance to prove himself. Vyjayanthi apologises to the host and the makers. She bids adieu to everyone in the house and exits from the main entrance.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 9 Highlights: Housemates Choose Chakravarthy Chandrachud As The Worst Performer

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 8 Highlights: Priyanka Thimmesh And Vyjayanthi Adiga Enter As Wild Card Contestants