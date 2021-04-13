Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 12 Highlights: Aravind KP Loses Divya Uruduga’s Ring; Chandrachud Gets Emotional

The April 9 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with housemates discussing Vyjayanthi Adiga’s voluntary exit. Rajeev Hanu and others are also seen talking about Shamanth aka Bro Gowda’s luck in the game. The next morning, Bigg Boss sends in a tiny glass tumbler. BB informs Aravind KP that since he broke a house mug earlier, he will have to consume water and other liquids in the tiny cup as punishment.

Soon, Bigg Boss give a task where the male contestants have to give a red balloon to their favourite female contestant. The ladies, on the other hand, have to give a personal belonging as a gift to one housemate who is dear to them. The task leaves everyone extremely emotional. Chakravarthy Chandrachud is seen breaking down and crying whilst talking about his childhood. He also apologises to Divya Suresh and gives her the red heart. Meanwhile, Divya Uruduga is seen giving a finger-ring to Aravind KP.

Later, Bigg Boss announces this week’s nomination process. BB informs the housemates that captain Prashanth Sambargi and new wild card Priyanka Thimmesh cannot be nominated. He adds reminds them that Shamanth has been directly nominated this last weekend. Most contestants take Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrachud, Rajeev and Manju Pavagad’s name in the confession room. Bigg Boss then asks Bigg Boss asks captain Manju to directly nominate one contestant and he takes Divya Uruduga’s name.

Aravind loses Divya’s gift and is seen looking for the ring everywhere. Other housemates start helping him search for the ring. In the meantime, Aravind doesn’t inform Divya about this and continues to dodge her. Shubha Poonja and Rajeev clean the entire garden area but to no avail. Eventually, Aravind comes clean to Divya and we see her tears whilst revealing that her father had given it to her. However, later the housemates are successful in finding the misplaced ring.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 11 Highlights: Vyjayanthi Decides To Leave Voluntarily In Place Of Evictee Shamanth

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 9 Highlights: Housemates Choose Chakravarthy Chandrachud As The Worst Performer