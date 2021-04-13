Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 13 Highlights: BB Divides The House Into Boys And Girls Hostel For Captaincy Task

The April 13 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja and Vaishnavi Gowda goofing around with Raghu Gowda in the garden area. The next morning, Shamanth aka Bro Gowda is seen guessing Priyanka Thimmesh’s age. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Aravind’s punishment has come to an end.

The is followed by Bigg Boss diving the house into girls and boys hostel for this week’s captaincy contender task. The two sections consist of beds and segregate the male and female contestants. Captain Prashanth Sambargi and Nidhi Subbaiah are named as the wardens of the male and female hostels respectively. Bigg Boss reveals that during the tenure of the task, the male contestants have to secretly give letters to the female housemates.

The contestants who give and receive the most letters along with the warden who confiscates the maximum number of letters will become the captaincy contenders of the week. As soon as the task begins, we see Nidhi catch Rajeev Hanu and Diya Suresh with a letter while Prashanth tries confiscating the Araving gave Divya Uruduga.

Later, Bigg Boss announces another task where both the teams get an opportunity to earn a flag for their hostels. Eventually, the girls' team win the first flag of the task. This is closely accompanied by another fun task where both teams have to make coffee for the wardens. This is followed by the housemates receiving a special hamper on the occasion of Ugadi from Levista coffee.

