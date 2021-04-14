Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 14 Highlights: Housemates Celebrate Ugadi Festival Inside The BB House

The April 14 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the housemates waking up to a festive song. The entire house has been decorated with flowers and Bigg Boss wishes all the contestants a Happy Ugadi. This is followed by contestants celebrating the new year in full swing by performing the puja and rituals that are followed during Ugadi. They even eat neem leaves and jaggery as part of the celebrations.

Soon, this week’s captaincy contender task resumes with a new game. The girls' team win the task and earn a flag for their hostel. For the unversed, the house is currently divided into two hostels while Prashanth Sambargi and Nidhi Subbiah have been named as the wardens of the boys’ and girls' hostel respectively.

This is followed by the housemates getting special lunch on the occasion of Ugadi. However, we see Aravind KP snapping at Prashanth at the dinner table. Rajeev Hanu, on the other hand, gets emotional remembering his wife and family. Bigg Boss then presents another task for the housemates to win the next flag. Aravind and Divya Suresh go in the round followed by Manju Pavagad and Divya Uriduga in the next round. Eventually, the girls’ team wins the game with a clear majority.

Later, Shubha Poonja is seen telling Nidhi that Aravind is quick to react and that she doesn’t like the fact that he disrespects Prashanth. However, they both agree that Prashanth has to stand up for himself in the matter. Nidhi also adds that he is scared to speak up as the warden in front of Manju and Aravind. In the meantime, most housemates are seen secretly exchanging letters as part of the task.

