Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 16 Highlights: Aravind KP Becomes The New Captain, Rajeev Hanu Gets Emotional

The April 16 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss announcing that the captaincy contender task will be ending soon. He asks all the girls to bring their letters and wardens Nidhi Subbaiah and Prashanth Sambargi to count them. Divya Suresh ends up producing the most number of letters followed by Vaishnavi Gowda and Priyanka Thimmesh.

This is followed by BB asking the wardens to count the boy's letter and qualify them post-inspection. Rajeev Hanu doesn’t like the fact that Nidhi has rejected a few of his letters. He tries reasoning with her Prashanth. Eventually, Aravind KP emerges as the male contestant with most letters. Bigg Boss then asks the wardens to choose one contestant who displayed great performance in the task. Prashanth and Nidhi take Divya Suresh’s name.

However, since she was already qualified for having the most number of letters, a few housemates express displeasure with Prashanth and Nidhi’s choice. In the end, only three contestants namely Aravind, Divya S and Nidhi move on to the captaincy task.

Soon, Nidhi and Rajeev are the next contestants to get an opportunity to read the letters that are written to them by their family members.But they would have to perform a skipping task to earn the letter and we see Rajeev defeating Nidhi and receiving his letter. He gets extremely emotional upon reading the letter.

Later, Bigg Boss asks all contestants to move inside the house after the blinds come down in the garden area. But Shubha Poonja keeps requesting Bigg Boss to let her play in the house. After some time, BB opens the curtains and lets everyone play in the rain.

This is closely followed by the captaincy task where we the three contenders hold on to a bucket that has 25 per cent of their body weight. Nidhi Subbaiah is the first one to move out and we see Divya Suresh struggling to hold on to her rope. Eventually, Aravind KP wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house.

