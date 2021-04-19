Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 19 Highlights: Manju, Divya S, Prashanth, Vaishnavi, Raghu And Rajeev Get Nominated

The April 19 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with housemates waking up to a message from Bigg Boss on having completed 50 days in the house. BB congratulates them on their journey and wishes them all the best. Soon, Bigg Boss doles out an interesting punishment for Vaishnavi Gowda for breaking a glass recently. BB sends in a tiny tumbler and asks Vaishnavi to tell a joke to her inmates if she needs to drink water.

This is followed by Shubha Poonja and Priyanka Thimmesh receiving an opportunity to read the letters that are written to them by their family members. They are pitted against each other in a task where Shubha defeats Priyanka and receives her letter.

Soon, the housemates receive a task where they can share one unforgettable instance or one bad memory they want to erase from their 50-day journey. Prashanth Sambargi opens up about being touched by Divya Uruduga’s gesture while Shamanth Gowda speaks fondly about the Jodi task with Nidhi Subbaiah. Manju Pavagad opens up about feeling alone after yesterday’s revelation while Nidhi apologises for her harsh words in the earlier tasks.

BB asks the housemates to choose the previous week’s best and worst performers. Most housemates take Prashanth and Nidhi’s name for the worst performance. Eventually, captain Aravind names Nidhi for the title whereas Chakravarthy Chandrachud gets named as the best performer.

Later, Bigg Boss announces this week’s nominations. He reminds everyone that they cannot nominate captain Aravind KP and Nidhi who was saved by Vishwanath. Most housemates nominate Divya Suresh and Manju for their questionable strategy in the hostel task along with Prashanth. Eventually, Bigg Boss announces that Divya Suresh, Manju, Prashanth, Vaishnavi and Raghu Gowda have been nominated this week. He then asks captain Aravind to directed nominate a contestant and he takes Rajeev Hanu’s name.

