Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 2 Highlights: Manju Becomes The New Captain; Shankar Named As Worst Performer

The April 2 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Chakravarthy Chandrachud advising Vishwanath Haveri about his game. Raghu Gowda and Vishwanath are later seen stating that they are not liking the wild card entry. Divya Suresh and Rajeev are also seen discussing Chandrachud in the bedroom area.

The next morning, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy task. For the unversed, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagad and Raghu are in the running to become the next captain. Each of them must balance the given plates and cups on the plank with one hand. Raghu becomes the first contestant to lose balance followed by Shubha. Prashanth and Manju make it to the end and are seen giving each other a tough fight. Eventually, Manju wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house. He also receives a special audio message as a gift from his father.

Soon, housemates receive this week’s luxury budget where a bunch of them have to balance a ball on the given boards and make it land in the designated basket placed in the garden area.

Later, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to name this week’s best and worst performers. Most housemates take Shankar Ashwath name for the worst performer tag for having pushed Vaishnavi in the pool. This does not go down well with Ashwath and he defends his move and says others have also gotten physical during tasks. This is followed by most housemates naming Divya Suresh as the best performer of the week. Captain Manju felicitates her with the winning medal.

