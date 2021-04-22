Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 21 Highlights: Shubha Stops Talking To Bigg Boss; Shamanth Sacrifices His Luggage

The April 21 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja being miffed with Bigg Boss. The actress is seen telling BB in her signature comical avatar that she is angry with him for taking away their belongings. Shubha also tells him she will not speak to him at any point in time.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss has seized everything from furniture to the smoking area for this week’s task. The housemates have to perform in the given challenges in order to win back their luxuries and necessities.

Soon, Bigg Boss gives the first game of the day named 'Chakravyuha.’ The housemates opt to play for their suitcases. However, captain Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda and Shamanth Gowda fail to complete the task in the given time.

Later, BB provides the housemates with another opportunity the gain back their luggage. He tells them that one contestant will have to give up their suitcase for everyone else to gain their bags. A few housemates volunteer to give up their belongings. Eventually, Shamanth comes forward to sacrifice his luggage. He tells everyone that since they all had given up the bedroom area in the past to save him from nomination, he considers this as a way of returning the favour.

In the following round, the house opts to play for blankets and bedsheets. The given challenge required all contestants to play in coordination and they succeed in winning the round. This is followed by the contestants choosing to fight for the smoking room. Aravind, Manju Pavagad and Rajeev Hanu win the game and succeed in gaining back access to the smoking area.

