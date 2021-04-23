Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 22 Highlights: BB Makes Shocking Announcement; Prashanth & Nidhi Get Into Huge Fight

The April 22 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja requesting Bigg Boss for toothpaste. Soon, housemates realise that the gas connection has been discontinued. This is followed by BB providing the day’s first task to win a basic amenity. Captain Aravind KP, Rajeev Hanu, and Manju Pavagad decide to perform the task provided to win back the gas connection. However, a few others including Raghu Gowda seem pretty upset for not being chosen.

Aravind, Rajeev and Manju have to fill water in the given glass container with a sponge that’s been tied to their bodies. The contestants manage to win the task in the given amount of the task. However, introduces an unexpected twist whilst mentioning the fact that Aravind, Rajeev, and Manju have performed in the majority of the tasks this week. As a result, only the trio can use the cooking gas for food.

This leads to a lot of chaos in the house. Chakravarthy Chandrachud drags Nidhi Subbaiah for insisting the captain choose Rajeev over him. Nidhi denies his allegation and loses her cool on him. Raghu and Divya Suresh are also seen discussing outside that one considers them for tasks. In the next round, the house opts to play for toothbrush privileges. Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnavi and Raghu win the task and gain cooking facilities as well.

Later, we see Nidhi pointing out to everyone that Prashanth has consumed more than one egg. This leads to a huge fight between the two. Prashanth snaps at Nidhi and alleges that she called him stupid. Nidhi breaks down after Sambargi makes a personal attack against her. The housemates are seen making Prashanth understand that he shouldn’t get personal in his fight.