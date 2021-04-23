Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 23 Highlights: Rajeev, Manju, Prashanth And Raghu Become Captaincy Contenders

The April 23 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss announcing that all tasks to gain back house facilities have come to an end. BB tells the housemates that what they have earned will only remain with them for the entire week. However, he does allow all the housemates to use cooking gas by ending the punishment.

This is followed by Prashanth Sambargi confronts Shamanth Gowda for not standing up in his support during his fight with Nidhi Subbaiah. In the meantime, Nidhi is seen thanking the girls for rallying around her with their support. Later, Shamanth and Nidhi are also seen clearing out their differences.

The next morning, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy contender task. The housemates will have to ring the horn that’s been placed in different parts of the house after each buzzer. The first contestants to do so will have to challenge another housemate in a given task.

After the first buzzer, Chakravarthy Chandrachud manages to press the horn placed in the garden area and chooses Rajeev Hanu as his challenger. BB provides them with a task where they need to carry gym weights in from one end of the swimming pool to another. Rajeev manages to move more weights and becomes the first captaincy contender of the week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 22 Highlights: BB Makes Shocking Announcement; Prashanth & Nidhi Get Into Huge Fight

In the next round, Divya Suresh gets to the horn first and challenges her good friend Manju Pavagad. The duo is presented with a game where they need to place marbles in various glass containers that have been placed underwater. Eventually, Manju wins the task. In the following game, Prashanth challenges Shubha Poonja and successfully defeats her in the aforementioned game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 21 Highlights: Shubha Stops Talking To Bigg Boss; Shamanth Sacrifices His Luggage

For the final round, Shamanth rings the bell and decides to choose Raghu Gowda as his opponent. However, Raghu manages to complete the coin collection task first becomes the final captaincy contender of the week.