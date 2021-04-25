Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 25 Highlights: Rajeev Hanu Gets Eliminated From The House

The April 25 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with housemates saying they feeling directionless without Kiccha Sudeep hosting the weekend episodes. Manju Pavagad and others confess that they eagerly look forward to the actor’s advice and guidance to hone their game.

Soon Bigg Boss commences this week’s eviction process by introducing a number of innovative tasks and challenges. For the unversed, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Rajeev Hanu and Vaishnavi Gowda are nominated for this week. BB reveals that Vaishnavi is the first contestant to be safe this week. This is followed by Prashanth receiving a call from a viewer regarding his fight with Nidhi Subbaiah. Eventually, Bigg Boss reveals that Manju, Raghu and Divya Suresh have also been saved by the audiences this week.

The next caller asks Vaishnavi about not sharing her opinion when it comes to fights related to the kitchen area. Another caller also reprimands Aravind KP for choosing Nidhi as the worst performer last week.

Later, Bigg Boss to the final eviction process with Rajeev and Prashanth in the bottom two. BB announces the contestants whose journey VT will play on the TV, has been eliminated.

Rajeev’s video starts playing and an emotional Shubha Poonja walks out of the living area. Rajeev’s eviction leaves everyone in shock

Bigg Boss provides evictee Rajeev with a special power to hand over his golden ticket to another contestant of his choice. Rajeev gives the special ticket to Shubha and bids emotional adieu to everyone and exits from the main entrance. After his exit, we see many contestants discuss Hanu’s shocking eviction and the unexpected nature of the game.