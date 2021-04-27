Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 26 Highlights: Captain Raghu And Chandrachud Get Into An Argument

The April 26 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Vaishnavi Gowda teaching a dance step to Prashanth Sambargi as part of her punishment given by Bigg Boss. This is followed by Captain Raghu Gowda discussing the house duties with the contestants.

Soon, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to choose the best and worst performers of last week. Most housemates take Prashanth’s name for the worst contestant tag as he got personal with Nidhi Subbaiah during their fight. However, this does not go down well with Prashanth and we see him question the housemate’s decision. Chakravarthy Chandrachud comes to his defence with respect to the reasons stated by a few members. Captain Raghu takes wild card Priyanka Thimmesh’s name and this makes her very angry as well.

Eventually, Divya Suresh becomes the best performer of the week by a slight margin over Shamanth Gowda. But at the end of the process, Raghu And Chandrachud get into a verbal spat. Raghu ends up accusing Chakravarthy of picking up unnecessary arguments while the latter is seen conveying his disappointment over Raghu's choice of words. The long-drawn altercation eventually ends with the duo clearing out their misunderstandings.

Later, Prashanth and Nidhi, who are not on speaking terms are sent to the BB jail after being named as the worst performers. For the unversed, Nidhi had received the title last week at the end of the hostel task. Nidhi and Prashanth, who had stopped speaking with one another after their infamous fight, were seen clearing out their difference after being locked up together. Prashanth is also seen apologising to Nidhi for his words.