Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 27 Highlights: Housemates Rank Themselves In A Special Task; Prashanth-Manju Fight

The April 27 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss announcing that Nidhi Subbaiah and Prashanth Sambargi’s jail term has come to an end. For the unversed, the duo was punished as they earned the worst performer of the week tag. This is followed by BB giving the 12 housemates an interesting task where they need to rank themselves based on their performance in the game. The given activity requires each housemate to take the position they feel they have earned on the designed stage placed in the garden area.

Aravind KP and Manju Pavagad announce that they deserve the number one spot. Aravind comes forward and counts his achievements while Manju also speaks about his journey in front of the housemates. Divya Uruduga, Nidhi and Subha Poonja take the second spot while Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda and Divya Suresh take the third position. This is followed by Shamanth Gowda, Prashanth and Chakravarthy Chandrachud taking the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

However, the given actively quickly leads to a lot of commotion when they come to the part of choosing just one contestant for each rank. Prashanth refuses to choose between Aravind and Manju for the top position. He even ends up calling Manju as Divya Suresh’s personal assistant. This does not go down well with Manju and the two get into a heated argument.

This is followed by Chandrachud getting miffed with captain Raghu and the way the ranks are being decided by the housemates. He announces that he will be opting of the task. Divya Uruduga tries reasoning with him but he refuses to come to a consensus. Eventually, all the rankings are decided by taking in the votes garnered by each contestant for the various positions. Captain Raghu makes the announcement and then, in the evening, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy contender task based on the self-ranking task.