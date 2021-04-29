Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 29 Highlights: Manju, Aravind And Chakravarthy Become Captaincy Contenders

The April 29 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss giving the housemates an interesting tongue twister challenge. Each contestant is seen practising different tongue twisters as they need to recite them multiple times without giving a pause. Vaishnavi Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Suresh, Shamanth Gowda among others perform well while Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga struggle with the recitation.

Later, Bigg Boss announces another game pertaining to this week’s captaincy contender task. The given activity provides an opportunity to the housemates to exchange the train bogies. BB asks three contestants from the middle bogie to take part in the race. Aravind KP, Priyanka Thimmesh and Prashanth decide to play the game.

However, Priyanka cries foul over Aravind’s way of playing the game. She refuses to complete the task as her ball slides outside the line. Manju Pavagad, Chakravarthy Chandrachud and Vaishnavi initially announce that Aravind has won while Prashanth has secured the spot. Aravind replaces Vaishnavi in the first box while Prashanth joins others in the middle bogie.

Priyanka refuses to accept the decision of the first bogie contestants and stalls the game. She requests Bigg Boss to intervene whilst Manju and others continue to make her understand their decision. Soon, Nidhi, Shubha and other contestants get hungry and request captain Raghu Gowda to help end the stalemate. He tries talking to Priyanka and she eventually decides to accept the decision and takes her spot in the third bogie alongside Divya Suresh.

This is followed by Bigg Boss revealing that this week’s captaincy contender task has come to an end with the following game. He announces that Aravind, Manju and Chakravarthy from the first bogie have become this week’s captaincy contenders. BB also announces that Priyanka and Divya Suresh have been directly nominated for this week’s eviction.