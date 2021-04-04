Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 4 Highlights: Shankar Ashwath Gets Eliminated From The House

The April 4 weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins Sudeep interacting with the housemates. The host provides everyone with an opportunity to share their opinion about any two co-contestants by applying colour on their face.

This is followed by Sudeep addressing Prashanth Sambargi and Aravind KP’s fight. The actor informs Aravind that he didn’t display a sportive spirit this week in the task. Kiccha also pulls Nidhi Subbaiah’s leg and announces Vaishnavi Gowda as the winner of 'Kicchana Chappale' this week. The actor lauds her performance and graceful conduct during the task.

He then comes to this week’s elimination and we have Shamanth aka Bro Gowda, Nidhi, Shubha Poonja, Aravind and Shankar Ashwath in the danger zone. Sudeep reveals that Aravind is the first contestant to be safe tonight. This is followed by the host announcing that Nidhi and Shubha are also safe from this week’s eviction. This leaves Shamanth and Shankar in the bottom two. Sudeep finally reveals that Shankar Ashwath has been eliminated from the house this week.

Housemates take blessing from Shankar as he bids adieu to the house. Before he leaves, Bigg Boss gives Shankar a special power to directly nominated one contestant for next week’s eviction. Shankar takes Nidhi name and then and joins Sudeep on the stage. Sudeep plays his five-week journey video and we see Shankar get emotional.

The host also interacts with the evicted contestant’s family in the audience. On being quizzed about who may be the top 3 contestants, Shankar names Aravind, Manju Pavagad and Raghu Gowda as the contestants. He also mentions Shamanth as the next contestant who could be eliminated in the coming week.

