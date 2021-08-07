Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Aravind Wins Two Lakh Rupees; Manju Receives Special Shout Out From Shivarajkumar

The August 6 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the contestants going through Prashanth Sambargi’s photo wall and remembering old memories. Prashanth is also seen telling Vaishnavi Gowda that all his friends are inside the house and have made it to the finale, whereas Manju Pavagad’s gang has been ousted from the house.

The next morning, Bigg Boss provides another activity for the finalists to earn some more points in the ongoing task. The final five will have to move a metal ball over a thin plank with one hand, whilst making sure it doesn’t fall onto the ground. The task is won by Aravind KP and he receives five points whereas Divya Uruduga and Prashanth get the second and third spots respectively.

This is followed by Bigg Boss fulfilling Manju’s wish. The comedian receives a special shout out from superstar Shivarajkumar, prior to the finale. Manju, who is a huge fan of the actor, is left speechless after watching the video. He thanks Shivarajkumar and Bigg Boss for this wonderful surprise.

Later, Aravind completes the task given by Kiccha Sudeep of giving Divya Uruduga a haircut. Soon, Bigg Boss also announces the culmination of the ongoing weekly task. He reveals that Aravind is the winner and he receives a cash prize of 2 lakh rupees.

In the evening, Bigg Boss unveils Divya Uruduga’s photo wall and we see the actress speak about her Bigg Boss journey. This is closely followed by Bigg Boss surprising the five finalists by sending in hairstylists to prep them up for the grand finale.