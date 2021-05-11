Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Bigg Boss Gives Housemates The Last Task Of The Season; Chakravarthy Gets Upset

Bigg Boss Kannada 8’s final episode will air tomorrow on May 12. The highly successful season of the popular reality show will be concluding its journey mid-way due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ahead of its culmination, the latest episode of the show saw the contestants perform the last task of the season. Bigg Boss initiated one last task before the contestants could learn about the show’s abrupt cancellation.

BB provides a fun game named 'Nanna Olavina Banna' (My favourite colour), where each contestant had to grab an item from the house that consisted of the colour mentioned by Bigg Boss. With each passing round, the housemate who reached the finish line last was disqualified from the task.

The fun activity lead resulted in the contestants having a gala time. They kept running around the BB house to grab the item with the announced colour. It must be noted that Aravind KP was the first contestant to get disqualified from the task. Chakravarthy Chandrachud, on the other hand, was termed as the winner of the task for sustaining till the end.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, Chakravarthy gets upset after bagging the 'Blade Raja' title in the fun award session organised by Bigg Boss. He seems extremely miffed as most housemates took his name for the award.

Even though it was a fun segment, Chakravarthy took it seriously and stated that he would refrain from giving any suggestion the contestants inside the glasshouse anymore. The inmates are seen pacifying him and to take the award on a lighter note. But Chakravarthy did not get convinced and he even reaches out to Vaishnavi to sought an explanation for nominating him for the title.