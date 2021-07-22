Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Captain Divya Suresh Gets Upset With The Housemates For Their Behaviour In The Task

The ongoing captaincy contender task on Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has resulted in quite some drama inside the house. It has led to a lot of differences of opinion among the contestants. In the latest episode, most housemates are seen indulging in arguments and discussions pertaining to the task.

In the meantime, captain Divya Suresh also got upset with everyone as they failed to corporate with her decision regarding the task. It all started when Bigg Boss had initiated a task that could only be played by five individual candidates. However, barring Suresh, there are eight more contestants in the house who were eagerly waiting to participate in the task.

They are have been leaving no stone unturned to win as many games as possible since as the least successful player will get directly nominated for next week’s elimination. As a result, they are seen arguing with one another to gain their chance to perform.

This led to captain Divya Suresh deciding to take things under her control. She also noticed that a few contestants were being very lenient while she was making an announcement pertaining to the task. As a result, Divya she loses her cool and lashed out at her co-contestants in a harsh tone

An irked Suresh was even seen asking them to get serious about choosing the right candidates to perform the given challenge. She called them out for their laid-back approach and asked them not to laugh in between any important conversation pertaining to the task. Divya asked her co-contestants to instead focus on coming up with ideas to solve the issue.

Interestingly, the entire house comes to a stand-still for nearly three minutes as Divya unleashed her fury. Most members didn’t even utter a single word when they witnessed the captain’s disappointment in their behaviour.