Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Chakravarthy Chandrachud Gets Eliminated In The Mid-Week Eviction

The July 27 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachud discussing who might be eliminated this week. The next morning, Bigg Boss informs Divya Uruduga that all housemates will have to do a task where they all need to form a human chain and do everything together until further notice. The housemates are seen cooking and doing other activities together. However, Bigg Boss offers them some respite, after some time, as they all were seen struggling to do the task.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the commencement of the elimination process and asks the nominated contestants to pack their bags and be ready. It must be noted that Chakravarthy, Shubha Poonja, Shamanth Gowda, Prashanth and Divya Uruduga have been nominated for this week’s eviction.

Soon, the nominated candidates start receiving phone calls from the landline set placed in the garden area. They receive instructions from Bigg Boss regarding the eviction over call. Shubha picks the first call and is seen opening up about her BB journey with Bigg Boss. He soon informs the actress that she has been saved this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8: No Elimination Takes Place This Week, Prashanth Sambargi Receives Kicchana Chappale

This is followed by Prashanth’s turn on the telephone. Bigg Boss tells him that if the main door opens in the next two minutes, he has been eliminated from the game. However, the door remains shut and Prashanth gets saved by the viewers. He gets extremely emotional and says thank you to the audience. Next, Divya Uruduga is also informed by BB about being safe this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Contestants Receive Cryptic Phone Calls; Vaishnavi Gets An Interesting Task

Eventually, Chakravarthy and Shamanth, who are the remaining two contestants, join Bigg Boss over the call together. He first speaks with Shamanth and then informs Chakravarthy that he has been eliminated from the house. Chandrachud doesn’t get to meet the other contestants as they have to be seated in the living area. He makes an abrupt exit from the main door whilst leaving all members in a state of shock and sadness.