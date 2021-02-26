Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestants List: Ragini Dwivedi, Kiran Srinivas, Samikshaa & Others Likely To Participate

Ragini Dwivedi

If reports are to be believed, Ragini Dwivedi will be entering the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house as a contestant. For the unversed, she was in the news for her involvement in the infamous Sandalwood drug racket. She was in judicial custody for over 140 days, and now the actress is out on bail.

Kiran Srinivas

Kiran Srinivas, who was seen in films like Niruttara and Preethiyinda Ramesh, has reportedly been approached by the channel to be a part of the show. Notably, the actor got married in December 2019 to actress-girlfriend Hitha Chandrashekar.

Samikshaa

Samikshaa, who shot to fame with her Kannada show Mooruganthu, is expected to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as a contestant. She is quite famous on Instagram for her beautiful pictures and workout videos.

RJ Rajesh

RJ Rajesh, who is fondly known as ‘Love Guru' Rajesh, is expected to enter the madhouse tomorrow. Fans can also expect to get some love tips from him if he enters the show.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat

Geetha Bharathi Bhat is the new addition to the list. Interestingly, reports stated that she has already shot for her introduction video for the premiere. However, the official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers.