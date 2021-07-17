Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Divya Suresh Becomes The New Captain; Chakravarthy Chandrachud Sent To BB Jail

The July 16 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Divya Suresh expressing her desire to become the captain in front of Bigg Boss. Soon, BB announces the captaincy task, which takes place between Shamanth Gowda, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Manju Pavagad, Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga.

The contestants have to be bend backwards whilst placing a bunch of carom coins on their faces. The first one to place all the coins on top of each other will be named as the winner. Divya Suresh wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house. The actress is ecstatic as she always wanted the elusive title. She also receives an audio message from her mother as a gift on the occasion.

Soon, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to choose the best and worst performers of the week. Most housemates namely Priyanka Thimmesh, Shubha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth and Divya Uruduga end up taking Chakravarthy’s name for the worst performer title. This angers Chandrachud and he refuses to accept their stated reason. He is also upset about everyone bringing up his role in Uruduga’s injury during task.

This is followed by most housemates taking Priyanka and Shubha’s names for the best performer’s tag. Eventually, Shubha wins the title and receives a medal for her performance. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy storms off with his jail uniform and refuses to chop vegetables for the house, which happens to be his punishment.

He wants the contestants who nominated him to come and convince him in the BB jail. This results in an ugly spat between Shamanth and Chakravarthy. The former is seen warning Chakravarthy not to make unnecessary remarks over him as he doesn’t really know him outside the BB house.