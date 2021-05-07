Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Divya Uruduga Expected To Re-Enter The Bigg Boss House After Her Recovery

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Divya Uruduga had to temporarily exit the BB house as she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. The actress wasn’t keeping well for a few days and was then hospitalised for further treatment. Many avid viewers and fans have been expressing concern about Divya’s health and her re-entry into the game.

Now, according to a TOI report, Uruduga is expected to return to the house after her recuperation. However, the actress will have to first isolate herself for 15 days based on pandemic safety protocol.

The Business head of Colors Kannada channel, Parameswhar Gundkal confirmed the news and said, “Divya is recuperating well. We are keen have her back to the house, but considering that COVID cases are still on the rise, she will not only have to test negative on an RT-PCR test, but also isolate for 15 days, to ensure no contestant inside the house gets infected with the coronavirus.”

In the meantime, contestant Aravind KP, who shares a close bond with Divya in house, had an emotional breakdown in yesterday’s episode when he was told to pack up her belongings and put them in storage. He remembers the time spent with her for over 65 days and confesses that he will feel alone going forward in the game. Shubha Poonja and the other contestants are also seen missing Divya and are waiting for her return to the show.

Divya Uruduga has become one of the strongest and most popular contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. The actress has earned a lot of appreciation for her performance and conduct on the show.