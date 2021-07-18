Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: Priyanka Thimmesh Is Evicted From The Sudeep Show

Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8,
the
highly
popular
reality
show
of
Kannada
television
has
reportedly
had
its
latest
eviction.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Priyanka
Thimmesh
has
been
evicted
from
the
Sudeep
show.
According
to
the
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8,
Priyanka
had
received
the
least
number
of
votes
among
the
nominated
contestants.
Reportedly,
the
loyal
viewers
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
Season
8
were
not
happy
with
the
actress's
performance
in
the
show.
Priyanka
Thimmesh
was
nominated
for
the
elimination
over
the
last
few
weeks
but
she
had
managed
to
survive
the
evictions.
But
this
week,
the
low
votes
have
finally
resulted
in
her
eviction
from
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8.
Even
though
the
eviction
might
disappoint
Priyanka
Thimmesh's
fans,
the
neutral
viewers
are
said
to
be
happy
with
her
exit.
The
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
8
audience
has
been
urging
Colors
Kannada
to
let
go
of
the
actress
on
social
media,
stating
that
she
is
a
non-performer.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Priyanka
had
received
only
35
percent
votes
(31,659),
this
week.