      Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: Priyanka Thimmesh Is Evicted From The Sudeep Show

      Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the highly popular reality show of Kannada television has reportedly had its latest eviction. If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Thimmesh has been evicted from the Sudeep show. According to the sources close to Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Priyanka had received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants.

      Reportedly, the loyal viewers of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 were not happy with the actress's performance in the show. Priyanka Thimmesh was nominated for the elimination over the last few weeks but she had managed to survive the evictions. But this week, the low votes have finally resulted in her eviction from Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: Priyanka Thimmesh Evicted From The Sudeep Show

      Even though the eviction might disappoint Priyanka Thimmesh's fans, the neutral viewers are said to be happy with her exit. The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 audience has been urging Colors Kannada to let go of the actress on social media, stating that she is a non-performer. If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka had received only 35 percent votes (31,659), this week.

