Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Evicted Contestant Vishwanath Haveri Is Unsatisfied With Early Eviction; Has THIS To Say

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is getting interesting day by day. Earlier, we had reported that Kiccha Sudeep will not be hosting the previous weekend episodes due to ill health. Despite his absence, the makers managed to keep the audience hooked to the show, and eventually evicted aspiring singer Vishwanath Haveri based on votes. After the announcement, Vishwanath broke down into tears and left everyone emotional.

After eviction from Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Vishwanath Haveri had a candid chat with Times of India. In his interview, the singer expressed disappointment over his early eviction and said that he wanted to stay till the finale. He said, "I never thought I would be evicted at this point of the reality show. I am just blank right now and a little disappointed as well. I don't really know what went wrong. I am happy to be a part of the show but not happy about getting evicted this early. I could have stayed there for more than three-four weeks at least."

Vishwanath Haveri has already started missing housemates, as he had an eventful journey there. Unfortunately, he couldn't interact with host Kiccha Sudeep because of his unavailability. "Maybe I would have got a better closure to my journey if Sudeep sir was there. I still feel my journey is incomplete without that exit conversation with Sudeep sir," Vishwanath added. The singer shared a strong bond with housemates Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagad, Nidhi Subbiah and Rajeev.

After Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Vishwanath Haveri wants to focus on his career, as he wants to become a successful playback singer in the future. His biggest dream is to work with Kiccha Sudeep. Now, it will be interesting to see how the remaining contestants perform in the upcoming days.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Kannada 8 April 18 Highlights: Vishwanath Haveri Gets Eliminated From The House

Also Read : Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 25 Highlights: Vishwanath Haveri Becomes New Captain Of The House