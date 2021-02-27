Bigg Boss Kannada 8: First Picture Of The House Of This Season Is Out!

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the eighth edition of the popular reality show, is all set to have its grand premiere soon. The Sudeep-hosted reality show is coming back with some highly interesting personalities in its contestants' list. Meanwhile, the first picture of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house is finally out on social media.

The first picture of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was revealed by Parameshwar Gundkal, the business head of Colors Kannada, through his official Instagram page. In the picture, Parameshwar Gundkal is seen standing in the kitchen of the new Bigg Boss Kannada house. The first picture of the house is now going viral on social media.

From the first picture, it is evident that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house has got a new look and feel, just like the last seasons. The vibrant colour combination that is given to the interior undoubtedly adds to the positive vibes. As per the reports, the Bigg Boss house situates in the Innovative Film City, Bidadi, is build based on a particular theme.

According to the latest updates, the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house is made with extra safety precautions, considering the ongoing pandemic that has hit the world. Reportedly, the house has been getting sanitized frequently. The sources also suggest that a well-occupied medical team will be present outside the house until this season ends.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are all set to enter the BBK8 house on February 28, Sunday, are currently quarantined in various hotels of Bengaluru. As per the reports, the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test before entering the house.

