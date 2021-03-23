Bigg Boss Kannada 8’s Geetha Bharathi Bhat On Her Eviction: I Am Shocked That I Was Voted Out So Soon

Geetha Bharathi Bhat became the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The actress, who shot to fame with the show Brahmagantu, ended her journey on the show over the last weekend after spending 22 days in the glasshouse. Geetha remained mostly non-controversial during her stint but was often referred to as the most emotional contestant of the season.

The actress has now opened up about her eviction and journey on the show in an interview with TOI. Geetha said, “I am shocked that I was voted out so soon. But I am not disappointed; I am happy with what I have achieved inside the house, as I made some beautiful friends. For me, the intention of participating in the show was to experience the tasks and Bigg Boss, which we never get anywhere else. I think I remained how I am in real life, so it was a satisfying journey inside the house.”

Geetha also spoke about being underestimated in physical tasks and the 'emotional’ tag that was levied on her by the contestants. She shared, “I am an emotional person. Everyone shows their emotions in a different way, and, I am not the only person to cry inside the Bigg Boss house. But I was singled out for getting emotional. As for not performing physical tasks, well I tried my best to give my hundred percent in tasks. I was getting along with every contestant in the house and was not part of any particular group, which is probably why I got evicted early.”

On being quizzed about who might win the trophy this year, Geetha took Manju Pavagada’s name as someone who has the potential to win the show. She added that he has been an entertainer in the house and someone who gives his hundred percent while performing tasks. However, Geetha did acknowledge the fact that the nature of Bigg Boss is unpredictable and even this might change quickly.

