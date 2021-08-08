Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Highlights: Aravind, Manju And Divya Uruduga Emerge As Top Three Finalists

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is all set to take place tonight. For the uninitiated, 5 contestants had made it to the finale week including Aravind KP, Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagad and Divya Uruduga.

However, during the curtain-raiser episode of the grand finale, host Kiccha Sudeep revealed Prashanth and Vaishnavi as the latest candidates to get evicted. After their elimination in the previous episode, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Manju Pavagad have emerged as the top three contestants of the season. One among the three finalists will be announced as the winner who will take home the BB trophy.

Here Are The Highlights From The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Episode:

Sudeep welcomes the audience to the grand finale. He sheds some light on the technical glitch which resulted in some delays during yesterday’s episode. The host then shows us a video of the three finalists and how they spent their final night in the Bigg Boss house. Manju, Aravind and Divya are seen reminiscing their time on the show. The next morning, we also get to see them get ready for the finale and seek god’s blessings.

