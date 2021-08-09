Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Highlights: Manju Pavagad Lifts The Bigg Boss Trophy

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is all set to take place tonight. For the uninitiated, 5 contestants had made it to the finale week including Aravind KP, Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagad and Divya Uruduga.

However, during the curtain-raiser episode of the grand finale, host Kiccha Sudeep revealed Prashanth and Vaishnavi as the latest candidates to get evicted. After their elimination in the previous episode, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Manju Pavagad have emerged as the top three contestants of the season. One among the three finalists will be announced as the winner who will take home the BB trophy.

Here Are The Highlights From The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Episode:

Sudeep welcomes the audience to the grand finale. He sheds some light on the technical glitch which resulted in some delays during yesterday’s episode. The host then shows us a video of the three finalists and how they spent their final night in the Bigg Boss house. Manju, Aravind and Divya are seen reminiscing their time on the show. The next morning, we also get to see them get ready for the finale and seek god’s blessings.

Sudeep Interacts With The Contestants

The actor is seen asking the former contestants about their views and opinions about the top three finalists. He is then seen asking the finalists about Vaishnavi’s eviction. Manju mimics Prashanth, Nidhi Subbaiah, Rajeev and other contestant’s winning speeches, leaving Kiccha and everyone in splits. This is followed by Priyanka Thimmesh giving a sizzling performance on stage. Shamanth Gowda and Vishwanath Haveri are also seen opening up about their favourite songs from the BB house.

Vaishnavi Opens Up About Her Journey With Sudeep

Evicted contestant Vaishnavi joins Sudeep on stage and opens up about her 120-day long journey. She calls her BB stint the most memorable experience of her life. The actress confesses that she was indeed surprised when she was evicted as she always saw herself in the top 3. Sudeep plays her journey video and informs about a special cash prize she will be receiving. The actress is declared as the third runner-up and receives a cash prize of 3.5 lakh rupees from the show sponsors.

Singers Raghu Dixit And Rajesh Krishnan Make Surprise Entry On Stage

Raghu Dixit wishes the finalist for making it to the finale and recalls the day he first met Sudeep. The music composer also sings the very first song he composed for Sudeep for his movie. Raghu then requests Kiccha to join him and sing the next song and we get to Sudeep, Rajesh Krishnan, and Raghu mesmerise everyone with their melodious performance. Soon, Bigg Boss plays a special video of Sudeep's journey on Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The host gets very emotional watching the video whilst contestants give him a standing ovation.

Priyanka Thimmesh And Shamanth Gowda Set The Stage On Fire

The evicted contestants give some power-packed performances on the grand finale stage. Priyanka grooves to Sudeep's 'Chitte Chitte' song while Shamanth shakes his legs to Sudeep's 'What to do' song. Later, Sudeep initiates the yes or no card game for one last time in the season. The former contestants along with the finalists are seen having a laughter riot during the fun segment. Sudeep then talks about the emotional moments of the season and plays a video snippet of the same.

Divya Uruduga Gets Eliminated, Becomes Second Runner-Up

Sudeep gears up to announce the evicted contestant’s name. However, he first begins by revealing the name of the contestant who is safe and that happens to be Manju Pavagada.

Sudeep announces him as safe from eviction and he enters the top two positions. This is followed by the host revealing that Divya Uruduga has been evicted from the show.

The actress gets emotional whilst bidding goodbye to the BB house. She wishes the other two contestants all the best and thanks Bigg Boss from the bottom of her heart for giving her a life-changing opportunity. The actress joins Sudeep on stage and opens up about her BB journey. This is accompanied by Rajeev Hanu giving a sizzling performance. Later, Sudeep interacts with the top two contestants about their phenomenal journey on the show. He then plays their journey videos.

Sudeep Announces The Winner's Name

The host then enters the Bigg Boss house and meets the top two contestants. Bigg Boss thanks Sudeep for hosting the season amid COVID-19. Aravind and Manju cherish their final moments before exiting the Bigg Boss house with host Kiccha Sudeep. He welcomes them on stage and has a conversation with the family members of the two finalists. Sudeep then asks all the other contestants who should win the show and most of them end up taking Manju's name.

The finalists hug each other as Sudeep gets ready to announce the winner of the season. The host thanks the audience for being invested in the show. Sudeep announces Manju Pavagad as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.