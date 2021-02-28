Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Opening Live Updates: Shubha Poonja And Shankar Ashwath Enter As Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the highly anticipated show hosted by Sudeep is airing its premiere episode today (February 28, 2021) at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. The much-awaited eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is expected to bring some exciting surprises for the viewers. Kiccha Sudeep, with his ever-fabulous hosting, will be introducing all-new celebrity contestants who will make their grand entries into the much-talked-about house.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 premiere episode!

6.00 PM: The show started with a scintillating dance performance. Sudeep makes a grand entry on stage. The actor welcomes the audience to season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

6.03 PM: He reveals that there will be three surprises in the opening episode itself. Bigg Boss gives a task to the host. He asks the actor to enter the BB house and hide a bunch of cricket balls in different areas of the house.

6.09 PM: Sudeep completes the task and returns to the stage to introduce the first contestant. Former Bigg Boss contestants Niveditha Gowda performs on the BB stage.

6.14 PM: Social media sensation Dhanushree is the first contestant of the season. She narrates her journey in her intro video.

6.17 PM: Sudeep welcomes her on the podium and interacts with her. He asks her about her massive success and the reactions she gets from her audience. We are introduced to Dhanushree’s family members in the audience. Sudeep wishes her luck and sends the first contestant into the Bigg Boss house.

6.26 PM: Sudeep then talks about the second contestant. He calls upon stage actress Aditi Prabhudeva to welcome the second housemate.

6.30 PM: Shubha Poonja is the second contestant. Sudeep welcomes her on stage and asks her about how she is feeling. The actress confesses that she is nervous about entering the BB house. The host also speaks with her fiance and mother in the audience.

6.35 PM: We then see the actress’ VT where she opens up about her bond with her mother. Shubha also addresses the various controversies she has been embroiled in and how she deals with the naysayers.

6.48 PM: Shubha bids adieu to her family and enters the house. She meets Dhanushree on entering and explores the BB house.

6.50 PM: Dhanushree finds the first ball which was hidden by the host whilst exploring the kitchen area. Bigg Boss informs the two contestants about the task. He tells Dhanushree that since she found the first ball, she will have to find all the remaining balls that have been hidden in the house.

6.58 PM: Sudeep introduces the third contestant. Actor Shankar Ashwath joins the host on the stage. Ashwath narrates how Sudeep came forward to help his late father and veteran actor K. S. Ashwath during their tough time. He also talks about working as a Uber driver due to financial woes.

7.09 PM: In the meantime, Dhanushree and Shubha manage to find 13 balls. Shankar Ashwath enters the house and meets the girls. They inform him about the task. Shankar finds another ball.

7.16 PM Sudeep introduces the fourth contestant Vishwanath Haveri. The young singer first became a household name after participating in Haadu Karnataka, a singing reality show. Vishwanath comes on stage and wows the audience with a musical performance.

