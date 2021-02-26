Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Premiere: Start Date, TV Timings, Live Streaming And Contestant Details

Kiccha Sudeep is all set to return with the highly anticipated eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The controversial reality show will premiere on February 28, 2021 (Sunday) at 6 pm. The TV audience can catch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 on Colors Kannada channel. The launch event can also be streamed online on Voot Select and Voot. The subsequent episodes will be airing daily at 9:30 pm.

Bigg Boss Kannada fans will also get unlimited access to 24-hour Live feeds and an opportunity to watch the daily episodes ahead of television on Voot app.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. The new action-packed season will witness 17 celebrities from various walks of life being locked inside the Bigg Boss house for 100 days. However, it must be noted that the showrunners have not revealed anything about the confirmed contestants of the season.

Speaking about the contestants, a team member told ETimes TV, "We are going ahead with the original format of the reality show. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will have only celebrities who will be entering the house as contestants. We have selected the contestants considering the viewer's expectations."

He gave a few more hints whilst adding that some digital media sensations will also be seen on the show. The maker revealed, "Going by the selected candidates, we have a singer, a contestant from a political background, two contestants from the film industry, a comedian, and also serial artists. The contestants are mainly from silver and small screen backgrounds. What's interesting this season is, we will also be having contestants who are digital sensations. We have about two-three contestants who are popular in digital media."

