Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Housemates Get A Chance To Win Two Lakh Rupees; BB Offers To Fulfil Contestants' Wishes

The August 2 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Prashanth Sambargi congratulating Manju Pavagad on winning 'Kicchana Chappale.’ The next morning, Manju opens up about missing Shubha Poonja in front of Divya Uruduga. Soon, Bigg Boss congratulates the top 6 contestants for completing 113 days in the Bigg Boss house.

He then provides them with an opportunity to win two lakh rupees. BB will be conducting a number of tasks this week and each contestant will earn points based on their performance. The top performer will receive the aforementioned cash prize.

This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing the first game in which all the members have to travel a certain distance in the garden area whilst standing on two wooden poles. Aravind KP comes first in the race and garners five points followed by Divya Suresh and Manju.

Later, Bigg Boss also introduces a special activity for the housemates to fulfil any one of their unfulfilled wishes in the BB house. A huge ear shaped cutout has been placed near the main entrance and each contestant can go up to it and whisper their wish in the ear. BB will then fulfil their desires during the course of the week.

In the evening, BB provides another task where each member must guess the childhood pictures of all season 8 contestants placed in the garden area. Barring Vaishnavi, the remaining contestants get most answers right and we see Prashanth win first place in the game.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss also sends in the bike on which Aravind had made his grand entry on the show. This is followed by BB unveiling a photo wall of the contestant and we see him opening up about his glorious journey in the BB house.