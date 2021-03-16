Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 15 Highlights: Housemates Upset With Shamanth; Rajeev Saves Shankar From Nomination

The March 15 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with housemates expressing unhappiness over sacrificing the bedroom area to save Shamanth aka Bro Gowda from getting directly nominated. For the unversed, Bigg Boss had reprimanded Shamanth for repeatedly speaking in hushed tones sans the mic. Shubha Poonja and others feel that Shamanth could have taken accountability and got nominated instead of making everyone sacrifice the bedroom area.

Everyone is seen figuring out how to sleep without anything as the bedroom has been locked. Shamanth is seen requesting Bigg Boss to lower the punishment at night.

The next morning, many members continue to express displeasure with Shamanth after sleeping outside. Nidhi Subbaiah is seen telling Shankar Ashwath that everyone wants to look good in front of Sudeep and hence they agreed to give up the bedroom area. Later, Bigg Boss gives a task where everyone gets paired with a member of the opposite gender. Bigg Boss also announces this week’s nomination process and asks these teams to nominate together by taking two names.

Most housemates take Shamanth, Nidhi and Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s name. However, Bigg Boss nominates every contestant who got named even once in the process. It must be noted that Prashanth Sambargi was already directly nominated by Nirmala Chenappa in Sunday’s episode.

Bigg Boss gives Captain Rajeev the special power to save one of the nominated contestants and he decides to save Shankar. The final list of contestants who are nominated for this week’s eviction are Shamnth, Nidhi, Geetha, KP Aravind, Vishwanath Haveri, Divya Suresh, Divya Uruduga and Prashanth.

