Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 14 Highlights: Divya Suresh Gets Upset With Manju Pavagad, Latter Apologises

The July 14 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Chakravarthy Chandrachud reading a poem on behalf of all the contestants as they happened to be worried about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis outside the glasshouse. They are seen praying for everyone’s well-being in the garden area.

The next morning, Prashanth Sambargi is seen complementing Divya Suresh for her cooking skills. Soon, Bigg Boss resumes this week’s captaincy contender task by giving an interesting punishment to Manju Pavagad’s team. Divya Suresh and Shamanth Gowda are the chosen team members who then go ahead and start completing the given activity. BB wants them to sport ten different outfits in a single day whilst getting each look approved by the winning team’s members.

This is closely followed by Bigg Boss announcing a series of games under the 'Challenge Adda’ task. Both the team captains, Manju and Aravind KP will have to choose one member for the given activity from their team, in the confession room. In the first game, we see Prashanth going up against Shamanth followed by captains Manju and Aravind challenging each other in the second game.

In the meantime, Divya Suresh is seen telling Priyanka Thimmesh that she is extremely annoyed and upset with Manju Pavagad’s behaviour towards her. She also opens up about her changed equation with the comedian in the second innings of the game. Divya tells Priyanka that Manju has yelled at her twice in front of everyone.

Later, Manju is seen confronting Divya and asking her if something is wrong. She comes clean and tells him that yelling at her in front of others is something she doesn’t like. Manju immediately apologises to her and buries the matter.