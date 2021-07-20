Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 19 Highlights: Divya Suresh Saves Manju Pavagad From This Week’s Nominations

The July 19 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the housemates waking up to a peppy song. Soon, Bigg Boss commences this week’s nomination process and reminds the contestants that they cannot take captain Divya Suresh and Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s name as he was directed nominated by evicted contestant Priyanka Thimmesh.

Each housemate is required to go to the activity area and drop their votes in a ballot box whilst giving valid reasons. Most housemates end up taking Manju Pavagad and Prashanth Sambargi’s names.

This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing that Manju, Prashanth, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja and Divya Uruduga have been nominated for this week’s eviction. He then gives caption Divya Suresh a special power to save one contestant, besides Chakravarthy. She takes good friend Manju Pavagad’s name and saves him from the nomination list.

Later, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy contender task named 'Neena Naana.’ He reminds everyone that they have spent 99 days in the BB house and the new task will help them up their individual game, at this crucial point in the game. The top five performers of this week’s task will become captaincy contenders. On the other hand, the contestant who finishes at the bottom of the points table will get directly nominated for next week’s elimination as a punishment.

Soon, the contestants are seen performing tasks and locking horns with each other to outshine the opponent. Meanwhile, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga complain to captain Divya Suresh that Chakravarthy, Shubha and Vaishnavi Gowda have been hogging the section that consists of gloves which are needed to qualify to play the task.

In the first round, Chakravarthy, Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi are seen looking for the pearls hidden in a mud pit placed in the garden area. By the end of the episode, Prashanth emerges as the top performer as he ends up unearthing the most number of pearls.