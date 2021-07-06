Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 6 Highlights: Housemates Get Opportunities To Earn Money In Captaincy Contender Task

The July 6 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja telling Manju Pavagad that she didn’t like him in the first two days of the game. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing this week’s captaincy contender task.

From time to time, housemates will take part in various tasks provided by Bigg Boss and will get an opportunity to earn some money. They will have to keep their earnings in their respective lockers which have been placed in different parts of the house. BB also provides a chance for the contestants to choose a locker of their preference.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces the first game which is being moderated by Divya Uruduga. She is seen blindfolding the contestants' eyes and they now need to dodge a water balloon that is tied to a rope. According to the rules, the contestant who is once hit by the water balloon is eliminated from the task. By the end, only Chakravarthy Chandrachud and Aravind KP remain in the game.

However, Divya Uruduga avers foul play by Chakravarthy and is seen trying to correct his posture. Meanwhile, Aravind KP emerges as the winner of the task. Chakravarthy seems disappointed and feels that Divya Uruduga has favoured her good friend Aravind in the task. He also shares this with Prashanth Sambargi. Aravind receives 10000 points for winning the game.

Meanwhile, most housemates are seen discussing various strategies to steal money from other contestant’s lockers. Later, Bigg Boss provides another chance for the housemates to earn some money and we see Shubha, Divya Suresh and Raghu Gowda earning 10000 points each in this second task.

In the third task, BB provides a note making machine in the garden area. In each round, five contestants get a chance to print some money for the game. Divya Uruduga is seen supervising and rejecting most notes based on their quality.