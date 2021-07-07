Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 7 Highlights: Priyanka Gets Upset With Divya Suresh & Shamanth During The Task

The July 7 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the continuation of this week’s captaincy contender task. Bigg Boss announces another round of the 'Aaneya mele Ambari' game, wherein each contestant has to balance a ball on a plate that is tied around their waist. Besides balancing the ball, the housemates have to also crawl to reach the other end of the track in the garden area. Shamanth Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh emerge as the winners and are rewarded with 10,000 points each.

This is followed by the Bigg Boss announcing another task named 'Chinnada Motte’ as an opportunity for the contestants to earn some money. Each member will have to break eggs on their head in a given amount of time. Besides receiving 400 points per egg, the top five contestants who crack more eggs will receive an added advantage in the contender task.

Shamanth, Divya Suresh, Aravind KP, Chakravarthy Chandrachud and Manju Pavagad emerge as the winners and receive a special golden egg. They can hit someone else in the house with this egg and acquire their money from the lockers. However, if they fail to complete the task, Bigg Boss will confiscate their money instead.

The five contestants with the special egg have a limited amount of time to complete the given activity. Meanwhile, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi and Priyanka Thimmesh decide to hide in the washroom in order to save their money. On the other hand, Aravind and Chakravarthy both target Raghu Gowda but the latter is unable to do complete the task in the right manner. As a result, BB asks him to surrender this amount and announces Aravind as the winner.

This is followed by Divya Suresh breaking her special egg on Priyanka. An infuriated Thimmesh retaliates by tearing apart Divya’s currency from her locker. She is also extremely upset with Shamanth for chasing her out of the bathroom. She even gets into a heated argument with Chakravarthy as well.