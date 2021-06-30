Bigg Boss Kannada 8 June 30 Highlights: Manju Pavagad And Divya Suresh’s Friendship Hits A Rough Patch

The June 30 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Divya Suresh trying to clear out her differences with Manju Pavagad. However, Manju is not convinced by Divya’s clarifications. This upsets her and she is seen questioning him if things can go back to normal again. Manju avers that they can never be friends like before. It must be noted that he is extremely upset by the way Divya treated Shamanth Gowda in the task.

The next morning, Priyanka Thimmesh tells Shamanth that she doesn’t like Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s nature of teasing her. For the unversed, a heated argument had broken out between Priyanka and Chakravarthy during yesterday’s task. She is seen telling Shamanth that she gets very angry by his passing comments.

Soon, Bigg Boss resumes this week's captaincy contender task. The house is currently divided into two teams with Aravind KP and Manju as the team leaders. Aravind has named his team 'Surya Sene' while Manju's team is called 'Kwatle Khiladigalu'. The day's first task sees one contestant from each team going up against the other in the garden area. Aravind’s team wins more rounds and emerge as the winners.

Later, in the second task, the contestants played by the groups and had to guess the popular Kannada songs from their tune. Aravind’s team garners four points. However, Manju’s team gets seven answers right and emerge as winners.

Meanwhile, Shubha Poonja is seen advising Prashanth and Chandrachud to refrain from passing personal comments about Divya Suresh. She is later also seen advising Divya Suresh whilst asking her to ignore Prashanth’s words. Shubha then gets into an argument with Nidhi Subbaiah regarding her nature of passing comments as well.