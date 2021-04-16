    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kiccha Sudeep To Skip This Weekend's Episodes Due To Ill-Health

      Kiccha Sudeep, who has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 8, will not feature in this weekend’s episodes. The actor will be skipping the popular reality show’s shoot for the first time owing to ill health. He announced the news on his social media account whilst adding that doctors have advised him to take rest as he hasn’t completely recovered.

      Sudeep tweeted, “Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekend's episode of BB. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination(sic).” Check out the post below:

      A source close to the development shared more details with TOI and said, “Sudeep will be missing weekend episodes, but there will be elimination this week. At this juncture, we can’t confirm whether a new host will supervise this week's eviction or if the eviction will take place with a game. We are working to come up with something creative.” For the unversed, Sudeep has been an integral part of the Bigg Boss Kannada since its inception.

      Meanwhile, apart from hosting Bigg Boss Kannada’s eighth season, Sudeep has been busy shooting for his film Vikrant Rona. The highly anticipated project has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Sudeep shared the theatrical release date of the film yesterday on his social media account. The actor shared a new poster of the film and wrote, "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release." Take a look!

      Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 21:41 [IST]
