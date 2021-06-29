Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Pavagad Becomes The Captain, Sudeep Announces 'No Eviction' Week

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 got its first captain of the second Innings in the form of Majjaa Bharatha fame Manju Pavagd. Manju emerged as the captain by defeating Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Raghu Gowda in the captaincy task that was held in the presence of host Kiccha Sudeep over the weekend.

Amidst all of these, Sudeep also informed the viewers that there won’t be any eviction during the beginning of the episode. He also mentioned that he will play a prank on Prashanth Sambargi. However, the contestants were not informed about it at the beginning about 'No eviction' week. He made sure that the contestants believed it to be a true eviction segment and then mentioned Prashanth Sambargi as the evicted contestant in the end.

The housemates believe the host and bid an emotional farewell to Prashanth. But Sudeep later informed the contestants about the prank and that there won’t be any eviction this week. He then proceeds to assign a task and informs everyone that they need to pretend as if Prashanth is 'invisible'. He won’t be allowed to communicate anything with him and will have to ignore his presence inside the house.

Meanwhile, Sambargi heaved a sigh of relief after he received a post By Bigg Boss informing him that he is not evicted. He re-enters the house with excitement but is shocked to see the housemates not interacting with him. However, he is later seen taking complete advantage of the new task named- 'invisible' in Monday’s episode.

He starts stealing the housemates' belongings and even shaves off his bestie Chakravarthy Chandrachud's beard whilst trying to garner the attention of the inmates. Sambargi leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his performance in the individual task.