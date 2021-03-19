Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 18 Highlights: Aravind Becomes New Captain; Contestants Reveal Their Untold Stories

The March 18 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja finally speaking with KP Aravind. She tells Aravind about how upset she was with him and Divya Uruduga. Aravind gets emotional while explaining his decision regarding the task.

Soon, Bigg Boss gives all the teams another chance to earn some points in the ongoing captaincy task. Divya Suresh and Vishwanath Haveri make the most of the given opportunity. They qualify to move to the final round along with Aravind and Divya Uruduga.

Bigg Boss reveals that the four contenders will have to hold onto a C shaped magnetic device without losing balancing or touch their body. In the first phase of the task. Divya Suresh loses balance and is ousted out of the game. In the second phase, BB introduces even more tough rules. Vishwanath is seen struggling to hold his ground. And eventually, Aravind wins the task and becomes the captain of the house for the week. Aravind receives a special coffee hamper and captain mug. Bigg Boss also surprises the new captain by sending in an audio message for him from his family.

Later, Bigg Boss provides an opportunity for the housemates to reveal the deepest emotional stories from their life. The task begins with Shankar Ashwath speaking about his late father's illness. Raghu Gowda is then seen talking about his bond with his late mother. On the other hand, Manju Pavagad opens up about his childhood and overcoming poverty in his life. The entire exercise given by Bigg Boss leaves all the housemates in an emotional state of mind.

